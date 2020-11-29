Release white paper on Polavaram, says Undavalli

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar demanded that the State government release a white paper on the Polavaram project and reveal facts to the people. He said he has urged the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to implead in the PIL pending in the Supreme Court seeking direction for the execution of the project completely by the Union government, and condemned the house arrest of CPI state secretary Ramakrishna.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, he said it is the duty of the Central government to complete the Polavaram project and hand it over to Andhra Pradesh as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. He found fault with the present and former chief ministers, Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu, for their silence on the issue.

“I don’t know why Jagan Mohan Reddy has kept quiet even as the Centre is diluting the AP Reorganisation Act.” He sought clarity on whether the state government is constructing a reservoir at the project site. He said the statements made by the Irrigation Minister that not even an inch of the project’s height would be reduced are incorrect, and wondered why the state government prevented Opposition parties from visiting the site.

Undavalli lamented that the present and the past governments were neglecting the rehabilitation and resettlement process. He reminded Jagan that people had given his party a thumping majority in the last general elections to fight against the Centre and achieve the special status for the state, and complete the Polavaram project.