BJP demands Rs 25K aid each for cyclone-hit  farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State chief Somu Veerraju demanded that the State government pay Rs 10 lakh ex gratia each to the families of those who died due to Cyclone Nivar and to extend a compensation of Rs 25,000 each to farmers whose crops were damaged. The BJP also demanded that the damaged/inundated paddy be purchased by the government so that farmers would not be at a loss.

In a statement on Saturday, MLC Somu Veerraju said besides loss of lives, Cyclone Nivar also resulted in severe damage of crops, especially commercial ones, and damaged houses. He asked the government to appoint one officer per mandal to quickly enumerate the losses to extend immediate relief.

“The government, therefore, should immediately extend temporary relief. Paddy in coastal districts and commercial/horticulture crops in Rayalaseema, which were ready for harvest, have been inundated,” he said. The BJP also demanded that the government provide financial relief to farmers to make alternative arrangements to save the damaged crops. “The government should also procure the damaged paddy,” the party chief demanded.