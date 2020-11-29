Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt postpones plan to sell lands in Telangana

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: After severe criticism from devotees and political parties, Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt of Mantralayam has postponed the auction of 208.51 acres of lands, scheduled to be held on December 7.

Mutt’s assistant administrative officer L Madhava Setty told TNIE that the farmers, who are cultivating on the mutt lands on lease, have requested them to conduct the tenders after the crops are harvested.

Moreover, the existing Covid-19 pandemic and negative publicity in the media has forced the mutt authorities to postpone the auction, he explained. He said the mutt got permission to sell these lands in 2017 from the government as per Endowments Act 30/1987 and other norms. “We don’t have any pressure from any ruling party leaders or government in this issue,” he clarified.

According to mutt officials, the mutt has 5,192 acres of agriculture lands at various parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. “Of them, nearly 1,793 acres are located in Telangana. Of this, the mutt planned to sell 208.51 acres in Vaddepalle, Ieja, Rajoli, Darur and Maldakal mandals of combined Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.

After getting all permissions from the government to sell the land, the Peetadipathi had decided to conduct the auction in October, but it was delayed by a month. It again delayed due to Tungabhadra Pushkaralu, the mutt assistant administrative officer said.

However, the peetadhipathi decided to conduct the tender process between December 7 and 10 and an endowments joint commissioner level officer from Krishna district was deployed for supervising the auction. However, the auction has been postponed now, mainly due to the request of the farmers, the AAO claimed.

‘Plan was to sell land for Rs 10 cr’

Mutt’s assistant administrat-ive officer said the plan was to sell the 208 acres for around `10 crore and deposit the amount as fixed deposit in a bank.Now the mutt is getting `3lakh annually as lease amount