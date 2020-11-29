STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt postpones plan to sell lands in Telangana

Moreover, the existing Covid-19 pandemic and negative publicity in the media has forced the mutt authorities to postpone the auction, he explained.

Published: 29th November 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: After severe criticism from devotees and political parties, Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt of Mantralayam has postponed the auction of 208.51 acres of lands, scheduled to be held on December 7. 
Mutt’s assistant administrative officer L Madhava Setty told TNIE that the farmers, who are cultivating on the mutt lands on lease, have requested them to conduct the tenders after the crops are harvested.

Moreover, the existing Covid-19 pandemic and negative publicity in the media has forced the mutt authorities to postpone the auction, he explained. He said the mutt got permission to sell these lands in 2017 from the government as per Endowments Act 30/1987 and other norms. “We don’t have any pressure from any ruling party leaders or government in this issue,” he clarified.

According to mutt officials, the mutt has 5,192 acres of agriculture lands at various parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. “Of them, nearly 1,793 acres are located in Telangana. Of this, the mutt planned to sell 208.51 acres in Vaddepalle, Ieja, Rajoli, Darur and Maldakal mandals of combined Mahabubnagar district of Telangana. 

After getting all permissions from the government to sell the land, the Peetadipathi had decided to conduct the auction in October, but it was delayed by a month. It again delayed due to Tungabhadra Pushkaralu, the mutt assistant administrative officer said. 

However, the peetadhipathi decided to conduct the tender process between December 7  and 10 and an endowments joint commissioner level officer from Krishna district was deployed for supervising the auction. However, the auction has been postponed now, mainly due to the request of the farmers, the AAO claimed. 

‘Plan was to sell land for Rs 10 cr’ 
Mutt’s assistant administrat-ive officer said the plan was to sell the 208 acres for around `10 crore and deposit the amount as fixed deposit in a bank.Now the mutt is getting `3lakh annually as lease amount

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt Telugu states
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp