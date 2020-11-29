Vaikunta darshan from Dec 25 for 10 days

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: For the first time, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees has decided to open Vaikunta Dwaram (Uttara Dwaram) of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala for 10 days starting Vaikunta Ekadasi on December 25. The objective is to provide hassle-free darshan for devotees on the auspicious days. Till last year, Uttara Dwaram was opened only on Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi.

Following a petition filed by Raghavan K Tallapaka, a devotee from Guntur, that TTD is not following the tradition in conduct of Vaikunta Ekadasi in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh High Court asked the TTD to take a decision after consultations with Matadipathis, Peetadhipathis and Agama Advisory council members.

“Accordingly, the TTD has constituted a sub-committee of TTD Trust Board members, which consulted 26 prominent Peethadhipathis over a period of 11 months and a detailed report was submitted to the board. As it has been a practice to open the Vaikunta Dwaram for 10 days in prominent temples across the country, the same was recommended.

The board after discussing the issue at length resolved to open Vaikunta Dwaram in Tirumala temple for 10 days starting Vaikunta Ekadasi,” TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said while briefing the mediapersons after the TTD board meeting held on Saturday.

He said the TTD Board also resolved to re-introduce Kalyanamastu, a mass marriage programme for the underprivileged couples with a new set of guidelines. The programme was introduced when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister.

“Along with mass marriages in every district headquarters, Srivari Kalyanam will also be conducted at those places on the same day. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the programme. Dharma Prachara Parishad has been directed to frame the guidelines for the scheme,” Subba Reddy said. TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, TTD Trust Board members and other top brass were present.

