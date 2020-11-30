‘Allow media to cover Assembly proceedings’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has found fault with the government for not allowing the media to cover the winter session of the State Legislative Assembly and removing the media-point on the State Assembly premises.

In a letter addressed to Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Sunday, Naidu condemned the decision.

He said not allowing the media, which is an important arm of the democratic set up, to cover the assembly proceeding is undemocratic. “The media plays an important role in communicating what is happening in the Assembly and projects the people’s voice over various issues,” he observed.

The State government’s earlier Order preventing the media from publishing or telecasting “news against the government” has invited sharp criticism from across the country and today, taking another step, the media was barred from the Assembly, which is most condemnable, he argued. He said the opposition has every right to criticise the government and its policies and give suggestions, if needed.

“Only the media can properly and impartially project the stance and attitude of the ruling and opposition. Not allowing it to do its duty is a violation of rights,” he said and questioned when there are no such restrictions in Parliament, why should it be there for the State Assembly.

Naidu said it was the TDP which for the first time allowed live telecast of the Assembly proceedings and later, live telecast of Parliament session was started. He demanded that the Speaker withdraw the decision to bar the media and allow them to cover the Assembly proceedings like earlier.