Allow rice-laden lorries to enter Andhra: Owners' association

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners’ Association (APLOA) called on Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao on Sunday and submitted a representation, requesting him to allow lorries transporting rice to enter the state.

In a statement issued here, APLOA general secretary YV Eswara Rao said hundreds of lorries transporting rice from other states were stopped at Andhra Pradesh-Odisha borders from November 8 to 13. “However, they were later released after officials took an assurance from the drivers that they won’t transport rice loads to AP. But rice millers transported thousands of tonnes of rice loads to Samarlakota through railway wagons. This has irked the lorry drivers,” he said.

“The lorry drivers are hired by the rice millers for transportion of rice loads into the state for two months. And the government is stopping those with rice loads. How can the rice millers transport the same through railway wagons, which ultimately causes loss to the government?” Eswara Rao questioned.

If the government allows such lorries to enter the state, it will give livelihood to hundreds of drivers and their families, the APLOA member said.Krishna District Lorry Owner’s Association general secretary A Sada Siva Rao also appealed to the state government to conduct a detailed inquiry into the issue and permit such lorries to enter the state.