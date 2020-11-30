Awards for energy efficiency steps 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to drive massive awareness about the importance of energy conservation and energy efficiency, through which the State government plans to bring down the annual consumption, the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) of the energy department has announced APSECM Awards-2020 for the first time.

The awards will be given to various departments and stakeholders, who are actively implementing energy efficiency measures.Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli, in a statement, said that the State government has set a target of saving 15,000 million units (MU) of energy in various sectors in a phased manner in the coming years.

The government has resolved to take forward the energy efficiency movement in a mission mode for which it has been decided to recognise and encourage the stakeholders, who are actively implementing energy efficiency measures, by instituting state-level energy awards competition to be held in the last week of December as a part of national energy conservation week.

The awards will help encourage and recognise the endeavours of industry, buildings and municipal sectors in reducing energy consumption. The competition, for which the last date to apply is December 7, would be among different categories of consumers in industries, building and municipal sectors.

Thermal power plants and cement industries, urban local bodies, buildings of government and corporate offices, commercial buildings, including hotels, hospitals, which have implemented energy conservation measures, are covered in the competition.