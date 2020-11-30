Cops trace cybercriminals in Rajasthan 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a filmy-style chase, Prakasam police have visited a village in Rajasthan to catch a few cybercriminals, who tried to cheat public by creating fake Facebook profiles in the names of several district police officials.

During the investigation, police came to know that the culprits hail from a village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. A police team led by Ongole taluk CI Sivaramakrishna Reddy went to Rajasthan a few days ago. They contacted the local police and enquired about the culprits.

As they proceeded to the village to take the accused into custody, the villagers started pelting stones at the cops. One police man suffered minor injuries. The Bharatpur district police entered the scene and registered a case against the stone pelters. Many villagers were taken into custody, including the cybercriminals. Now, the Prakasam police are trying to bring the accused to the State on a PT (prisoner in transit )warrant.