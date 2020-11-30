STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Revamped crop insurance covers more farmers

The State government has revamped the crop insurance scheme with an objective to cover more farmers and see that there is no financial burden on the farmers to pay the premium. 

Published: 30th November 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

paddy farmers

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has revamped the crop insurance scheme with an objective to cover more farmers and see that there is no financial burden on the farmers to pay the premium. Today, in view of the losses due to heavy rains in the last few months, crop insurance has become a necessity and the government’s reforms are expected to be of great help to the farming community. 

In its recent meeting, the Council of Ministers has approved the free crop insurance from Kharif 2019 and the crop insurance claims amounting to Rs 1,227.774 crore will be paid to the farmers on December 15. Earlier, the farmers who took crop loans used to go for crop insurance and the premium amount was an additional burden on them. Now, the farmers need to pay only Rs 1 as a token amount for getting registered for crop insurance.  

However, the farmers need to register the crop under E-crop, which is mandatory for two reasons; to get an accurate and authenticate data so as to avoid instances of one type of crop insured while different crops cultivated like in the past; and to have an authenticate record of the crops cultivated and its extent, for easy and earlier settlement of claims in case of crop damage. 

Compared to Rs 871.26 crore paid as premium by the farmers during 2016-17 and 2018-19, they got crop insurance for free in 2019-20. On their behalf, the government has paid the crop insurance premium amounting to Rs 1,030.74 crore. 

“The new free insurance scheme by the State government has not only lessened the burden on the farmers, but also increased the extent of the crop and number of farmers brought under insurance cover,” said MVS Nagi Reddy, vice-chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission. 

Unlike before, there are no queue lines at the insurance companies or agriculture department offices. Once they register for the crop insurance and e-cropping, it is as good as being covered under the crop insurance. On their behalf, staff of village secretariats and RBKs will be taking care of the rest. 

During 2016 and 2019, a total 60.84 lakh farmers were provided crop insurance, while in 2019-20 alone 58.77 lakh farmers were brought under crop insurance coverage. As against 70.71 lakh hectares covered by crop insurance for those three years, in 2019-20,  58.82 lakh hectares were covered. The value of the crop insurance for the three years between 2016 and 2019 was Rs 37,453.79 crore while it was Rs 37.721.57 crore for just one year (2019-20).

The total premium amount (State share) paid between 2016 and 2019 was Rs 1,179.24 crore.  The State government paid Rs 1,030.74 crore for 2019-20 alone. Many farmers welcomed the free insurance scheme. “It will definitely benefit us. Apart from the crop insurance assured unlike before, probably there will not be any delay and we can cultivate crops with the assurance that if there are any losses, they will be taken care of,” a farmer from Kadapa district said. The opinion was largely echoed by several farmers and their only request is better transparency and settlement of claims in time. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh farmers Agriculture insurance crop insurance paddy
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp