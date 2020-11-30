STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Winter session of Assembly from today; Question Hour unlikely

Pressing issues like Polavaram RCE and recent Ordinances brought by govt hiking various taxes are likely to take the centrestage; Covid guidelines to be followed 

Published: 30th November 2020 08:23 AM

Security personnel guarding the Assembly gate a day before the winter session at Velagapudi in Guntur district I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The winter session of the Legislative Assembly and Council, commencing from Monday sans the Question Hour in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, is likely to be stormy. Pressing issues like the Polavaram revised cost estimates and the recent Ordinances brought by the government hiking various taxes are likely to take the centre stage during the session.

The  House will pay condolences to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, Tirupati MP and former MLA Balle Durga Prasad, former MLA Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao and others as soon as the business commences at 9 am. Later, the Business Advisory Committees (BACs) of the Assembly and Council will decide the number of business days. According to sources, the treasury benches would press for a brief session of five to six days without the question hour in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Opposition, however, will push for more number of working days, apart from continuation of the tradition of starting the daily business with Question Hour. The House will discuss agriculture related issues and the losses due to Cyclone Nivar on the first day.  The government is all set to introduce 19 Bills during the session.

The TDP is said to have listed over a dozen issues to be raised on the floor of the Assembly and decided to press for at least 10 working days to discuss subjects ranging from the losses during the recent cyclone, hike in various taxes, revised cost estimates of Polavaram project and law and order situation in the State.

According to TDP sources, the party would demand short discussion on issues like the government’s decision to instal meters to agriculture power connections, financial position of the government, conduct of local elections in the State apart from payment of MGNREGA dues and distribution of houses constructed during its regime. On the other hand, the treasury benches said they are ready to discuss the issues raised by the Opposition and will also place on the floor of the house the details of the plethora of welfare schemes launched by the government. 

Reacting to Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu’s demand for more working days even before the BAC meeting, Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Sunday said the Opposition was trying to politicise every single issue for its selfish goals. “The BAC will decide the duration of the session. The government is ready to discuss the issues raised by opposition on the welfare schemes being implemented and the policies of the government,’’ he said. 

Srikanth Reddy said question hour cannot be taken up due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Recalling that even the Rajya Sabha could not take up the question hour, he said the Assembly session will be conducted by following COVID protocols strictly. There are nearly 70 leaders in the Assembly and Council who are above 60 years, he pointed out.

Media to get live coverage of proceedings

On Naidu’s remarks about shutting down of media-point on the assembly premises, Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy said it was decided in the last BAC meeting to prevent crowding, in view of the pandemic. He said live coverage of Assembly proceedings will be provided to all media houses for telecast.

Stormy session?

The Treasury benches will press for a brief session of five to six days, without the question hour, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic

Opposition is likely to push for more number of working days, apart from continuation of Question Hour

First day

The House will discuss agriculture related issues and the losses due to Cyclone Nivar on the first day 

19 bills to  be introduced

The government will table at least 19 bills related to the Ordinances it brought out in the recent times. They include ban on online games, increasing taxes in urban local bodies and fisheries university and others

Issues to be raised by TDP

TDP is said to have listed a dozen issues ranging from the losses during the recent cyclone, hike in various taxes, revised cost estimates of Polavaram irrigation project and law and order situation in the State

