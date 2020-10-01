7,075 more recover, active COVID-19 cases fall to 58,445 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 6,133 new cases emerged in the state on Wednesday, taking the Covid-19 count to 6,93,484. The recoveries, on the brighter side, continue to be more than the new cases, bringing down the active cases to less than 59,000. The total number of samples tested in the State crossed the 58 lakh-mark.

East Godavari, which witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases, recorded less than 1,000 new cases for the second consecutive day. The district continued to top the list with 983 cases, followed by Chittoor with 925. All the remaining 11 districts in the State reported less than 600 cases with Kurnool recording the lowest number of 216 cases.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, a total of 71,806 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and of which 6,000-odd tested positive. Eight districts of the State crossed the 50,000-mark in the Covid count, while Prakasam is inching towards the mark.



Krishna recorded the lowest number of 27,428 cases, while East Godavari topped the list with the highest number of 97,174 cases. Meanwhile, 7,075 patients recovered from the virus and got discharged from hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries past 6.29 lakh. The number of active cases stood at 58,445.

The Covid toll in the State increased to 5,828 with the death of 48 more persons. Chittoor recorded the highest number of eight deaths, followed by six in Prakasam, five each in East Godavari, Krishna and Visakhapatnam, four each in Anantapur, Guntur and West Godavari, three in Kadapa, two in Kurnool and one each in Nellore and Vizianagaram. No death was reported in Srikakulam. So far, Chittoor recorded the highest number of 655 deaths, while Vizianagaram reported the lowest number of 218 fatalities.

Purandeswari tests positive for COVID-19



Vijayawada: Former Union minister and BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari tested positive for COVID-19. The BJP leader has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad

for treatment.