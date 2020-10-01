CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to open renovated Bapu Museum today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the renovated Bapu Museum on Thursday, archaeology and museums commissioner G Vani Mohan said.



Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Vani Mohan said that the museum has over 1,500 artifacts era that have been curated in seven galleries of the new building.



The museum has been given a Rs 8-crore facelift for augmenting reality digital technology. Initially, the renovated museum was proposed to be inaugurated before December 31, 2018. The deadline was later shifted to March 5, 2019.



However, as the works have not been completed and the election code of conduct came into force, the inauguration was postponed to April and then subsequently to July. She said that presently,the museum has a total 1,500 various heritage monuments.