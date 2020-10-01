Dr Shobha Raju now Asthana Sangeetha Vidwan of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Wednesday appointed renowned musician, writer and composer Padma Shri Dr Shobha Raju as the Asthana Sangeetha Vidwan of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

She was appointed for a period of two years.

Dr Shobha Raju founded Annamacharya Bhavana Vahini (ABV) in 1983 to promote works of composer Annamayya across the globe.

Born on November 30, 1957 at Vayalpadu in Chittoor district, Shobha was awarded Padma Shri in 2010.

She has been honoured with several other awards in the fields of art, music and culture.