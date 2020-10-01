High Court dismisses AB Venkateswara Rao's petition, directs Andhra government to follow norms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao seeking protection from arrest by the police in the case related to alleged irregularities in purchases he made for security equipment during his tenure as Intelligence chief in the previous government.

Dismissing the petition of Venkateswara Rao, Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy of the High Court directed the State government to follow the guidelines in previous cases wherein serving a notice under CrPC 41A is mandatory.

Besides directing the government to follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court, the court made it clear that the police cannot arrest a person unnecessarily in a case where the quantum of punishment is seven years or less.



The court directed that the police should serve notices under CrPC 41A to appear before the investigating agency and if the person against whom the notice is served complies, there is no need to arrest him/her. If arrest is mandated, the police should clearly state the reasons for it, the court said.

Directing the State government and the Director General of Police to follow the guidelines, the court said any non-adherence to the guidelines will amount to contempt of court and the officer responsible will face contempt charges apart from departmental action.