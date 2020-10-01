STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New medical colleges in three years, promises CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Chief Minister suggested that the new hospitals in Andhra Pradesh can be centrally air-conditioned.

Published: 01st October 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing on providing all the modern medical facilities at the new medical colleges coming up in the state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the hospitals should have a corporate look and asked officials not to compromise on the quality of works.

Taking stock of the hospital development works taken up under the Nadu-Nedu initiative with officials, the Chief Minister said, “The construction of hospitals should be completed within three years.’’ Jagan said if need be, the government will even install solar systems at the medical colleges. This will ensure that power is supplied at Rs 2.5 a unit. 

Meanwhile, officials explained to the Chief Minister that the land acquisition for the proposed medical colleges at Paderu (Vizag), Piduguralla (Guntur), Machilipatnam (Krishna) and Pulivendula (Kadapa) has been completed.

“All the works with regard to taking up construction of these medical colleges are completed and the tenders will be sent for Judicial Preview,’’ officials said. 

Tenders for the medical colleges at Bapatla, Vizianagaram, Eluru, Anakapalle, Markapuram, Madanapalle and Nandyal will be sent for judicial preview in October while the tenders for medical colleges at Rajamahendravaram, Narasapuram, Penugonda, Amalapuram and Adoni will be sent in November.

