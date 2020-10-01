Now, Adnhra Pradesh farmers to get fertilisers at their doorstep

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The delivery of fertilisers at the doorstep of the farmers through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, point of sale facility and SMS gateway for the same were launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with Union Minister for Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda and Union Minister of State for Fertilisers Mansukh Mandavia through a video conference facility from New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said farmers can get good yield with the supply of quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides and this will result in decrease of expenditure on farming.



Jagan said the government had set up 10,641 RBKs in the state, which will be maintained by BSc (Agriculture) graduates. These graduates act as agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture assistants for the farmers.

“RBKs have turned out to be centres of change with respect to agriculture and allied sectors. RBKs act as one-stop centres to extend services related to agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, veterinary, fisheries and irrigation. Quality seeds, fertilisers, pesticides along with all necessary services related to animal husbandry and fisheries will also be available at RBKs,’’ Jagan explained.

The Chief Minister added that the RBKs will also facilitate training to farmers with respect to latest technologies. He said the dedicated call centre (155251) to address farmers issues has received 46,500 calls till now.

Stating that the government started the 10,641 RBKs on May 30 having digital kiosks, smart television, digital library and other facilities, Jagan said farmers can book seeds, fertilisers and pesticides through the digital kiosks and the same will be door-delivered within 24 to 48 hours.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the government supplied 6.9 lakh metric tonnes of seeds to 13.64 lakh farmers through RBKs. Speaking on the occasion, Sadananda Gowda said the AP government extended all possible support to farmers during the Covid pandemic.



“It is happy to see that SMS and door delivery facilities were launched by the AP government. AP has been at the forefront in the welfare of farmers and in introducing reforms in the sector,’’ the Union minister said.

MSP for crops to be announced today



The Chief Minister said that Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various crops would be announced on Thursday. During a review meeting on procurement of agricultural produce and MSP, the Chief Minister said, “If necessary, the State will procure crops from farmers through RBKs to create competition. Last year, the State had spent Rs 3,200 crore to procure various crops.



An additional Rs 11,500 crore was spent for paddy procurement. This year too, a Market Stabilisation Fund Rs 3,300 crore has

been created.’’