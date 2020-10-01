Three held for theft in Andhra temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The police nabbed three persons, who committed theft in a temple, during a vehicle check on Wednesday. Ongole DSP KVVNV Prasad said Kondepi SI PS V Rambabu and his team apprehended L Venkateswarlu (30), L Adinarayana (20) and L Brahmaiah (25) at Atleru chapta.



A sum of Rs 7,000 was recovered from the trio.



Two cases were registered against the trio.



They stole Rs 2,000 from the hundi in Saibaba temple at Nethivaripalem on September 22. The trio also stole cigarette packets worth Rs 20,000 and Rs 8,000 from a fancy shop in Tangutur.