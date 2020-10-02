STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abducted baby girl reunited with mother in Andhra Pradesh thanks to quick police response

Realising that her daughter was abducted by the woman, the mother rushed to Darsi police station and lodged a complaint. 

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:06 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Darsi police reunited an abducted newborn baby with her mother within a few hours after receiving a complaint from the latter. 

​Disclosing the case details to newsmen here on Thursday, district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said Gunji Prameela (30) of Chandavaram village in Donakonda mandal, is now living at Sai Colony in Ramachandrapuram, Hyderabad. 

She visited Polepalli village in Donakonda mandal on Wednesday to abduct a newborn and give it to someone in Hyderabad by getting money. Introducing herself as a staffer in the Medical Department, she lured new mothers by stating that the government was giving financial aid to the newborns. She also told them that a bank account should be opened to get the aid. 

Believing her words, four new mothers went to Darsi. Three of them were accompanied by their spouses. She targeted the woman who came alone with her newborn baby girl. She took her to a studio on the pretext of taking a passport size photo for opening bank account.

When the mother went into the studio to get a photo clicked by handing over the newborn to Prameela, she disappeared with the month-old baby girl. Realising that her daughter was abducted by the woman, she rushed to Darsi police station and lodged a complaint. 

CI Md Mouin and his team launched a search for the woman with a newborn. Sensing that it would be difficult to evade police, Prameela stayed in Darsi with the baby. After getting a tip-off, the police nabbed her near Uppalapadu bridge, the SP said.

Later, the baby girl was reunited with her mother. On the request of the woman, the SP named the girl ‘Neelam’ (his beloved mother’s name). 

The SP appreciated Darsi DSP Prakasa Rao, CI Mouin and SI J Ramakotaiah for nabbing the abductor within hours after receiving the complaint.

