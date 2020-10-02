STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy opens Bapu Museum after a decade in Vijayawada 

The museum has nine galleries—Jains and Buddhist, Hindu sculptures, epigraphy, numismatics, textile, painting, medieval century and arms and weapons. 

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:36 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurating the renovated Bapu Museum.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurating the renovated Bapu Museum. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the refurbished Bapu Museum in Vijayawada. The museum, which was closed for renovations, has been thrown open for visitors after a decade. While leaving, the Chief Minister wrote “Impressive collection of artifacts” in the visitors’ feedback book.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Commissioner of Archaeology G Vani Mohan said, “We are happy to announce the reopening of this museum after 10 years. Here we have artifacts that go way back to 1000 BC, including sculptures from Buddhism and Jainism period, Hindu sculptures, Mesolithic and Paleolithic age among others. We also have textile, numismatics, cutlery, painting and ammunition sections. This museum is also the first one to have adopted the technology of augmented and virtual reality.”

The Victoria Memorial Building reflects the Indo-European architecture style, the foundation stone for which was laid by then Krishna Collector Robert Sewell on June 27, 1887. At present, the museum has 1,500 antiquities on display. The museum has nine galleries—Jains and Buddhist, Hindu sculptures, epigraphy, numismatics, textile, painting, medieval century and arms and weapons. 

The museum also has advanced digital interactive display technologies such as immersive projection theatre, augmented reality, virtual reality, interactive digital display panel, interactive display cabinets, digital book and interactive kiosks. 

