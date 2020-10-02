STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Rs 32-lakh plasma collection unit comes up at King George Hospital

The Collector said the plasma collection facility is neat and clean and advanced equipment was being used for collecting plasma. 

King George Hospital

King George Hospital (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A plasmapheresis unit was commissioned at the blood bank in King George Hospital (KGH) here on Thursday.  The unit, set up at a cost of Rs  32 lakh, separates plasma and platelets from blood cells. Collector V Vinay Chand  said the plasma collected at the facility will be utilised for treatment of Covid-19 patients at various government hospitals, including VIMS. He said plasma therapy is one of the effective therapies for critical corona patients. 

The Collector said the plasma collection facility is neat and clean and advanced equipment was being used for collecting plasma. He said as announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Rs  5,000 will be given as incentive to those who donate plasma. He said those who recover from the virus must come forward to donate plasma in order to save others.

The Collector congratulated those who donated plasma on the first day. He said the plasmapheresis unit was procured at a cost of Rs  22 lakh and other necessary equipment installed at a cost of Rs  10 lakh. He said Rs  10 lakh was sanctioned for purchasing consumer goods needed for the facility.

KGH Superintendent Dr PV Sudhakar said plasma therapy will be started at the Covid-19 ward in KGH shortly. The facility was commissioned after inspection by a team of Drug Controller General of India. Refrigerators to store plasma were also provided. Plasma will be collected from patients within 60 days after their recovery.  Blood bank in-charge Syamala and others attended.

Vizag corona count rises to 50,817

As many as 277 new cases were reported on Thursday, taking the Covid-19 total in the district to 50,817. Five more persons died raising the toll to 406, according to Covid-19 Special Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam Dr PV Sudhakar. As many as 46,607 people were discharged from various hospitals.  At present, there are 3,804 active cases in the district.  As many as 324 people were discharged. There are 50 very active clusters and 25 active clusters in the district, he said.

