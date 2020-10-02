COVID-19 tally surges past seven-lakh, recoveries rise to 6.36-lakh in Andhra Pradesh 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-19 count in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 7-lakh mark and stood at 7,00,235 with 6,751 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. The total number of recoveries also increased to 6,36,508 with another 7,297 Covid patients discharged from hospitals in the state. The Covid toll rose to 5,869 with 41 more fatalities. At present, the number of active cases in the State is 57,858.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Thursday evening, 71,577 samples, including 32,337 rapid antigen samples, were tested. A total of 58,78,135 samples have been tested so far.

No district in the state recorded more than 1,000 new cases. East Godavari reported the highest daily count of 986, followed by Chittoor with 888 cases. Kurnool reported the lowest number of 265 cases in the last 24 hours. Three districts recorded the daily count of less than 300.

East Godavari with 98,160 cases continues to top the list, followed by West Godavari with 67,460, Chittoor with 62,746, Anantapur with 57,708, Kurnool with 56,423, Guntur with 55,284, Nellore with 52,807 and Visakhapatnam with 50,305. Eight of the total 13 districts in the State crossed the 50,000-mark in corona count. Krishna with 27,852 cases continues to be the district with the lowest Covid tally.

Of the total 41 fatalities in the last 24 hours, seven were reported from Chittoor, six from Krishna, five each from Prakasam and Visakhapatnam, four each from Anantapur and East Godavari, three each from Guntur and Kadapa, two from West Godavari and one each from Nellore and Srikakulam. No deaths were reported from Kurnool and Vizianagaram.