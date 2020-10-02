STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 tally surges past seven-lakh, recoveries rise to 6.36-lakh in Andhra Pradesh 

East Godavari reported the highest daily count of 986, followed by Chittoor with 888 cases.

Published: 02nd October 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

No district in the state recorded more than 1,000 new cases. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-19 count in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 7-lakh mark and stood at 7,00,235 with 6,751 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. The total number of recoveries also increased to 6,36,508 with another 7,297 Covid patients discharged from hospitals in the state. The Covid toll rose to 5,869 with 41 more fatalities. At present, the number of active cases in the State is 57,858. 

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Thursday evening, 71,577 samples, including 32,337 rapid antigen samples, were tested. A total of 58,78,135 samples have been tested so far.

No district in the state recorded more than 1,000 new cases. East Godavari reported the highest daily count of 986, followed by Chittoor with 888 cases. Kurnool reported the lowest number of 265 cases in the last 24 hours. Three districts recorded the daily count of less than 300.

East Godavari with 98,160 cases continues to top the list, followed by West Godavari with 67,460, Chittoor with 62,746, Anantapur with 57,708, Kurnool with 56,423, Guntur with 55,284, Nellore with 52,807 and Visakhapatnam with 50,305. Eight of the total 13 districts in the State crossed the 50,000-mark in corona count. Krishna with 27,852 cases continues to be the district with the lowest Covid tally.

Of the total 41 fatalities in the last 24 hours, seven were reported from Chittoor, six from Krishna, five each from Prakasam and Visakhapatnam, four each from Anantapur and East Godavari, three each from Guntur and Kadapa, two from West Godavari and one each from Nellore and Srikakulam. No deaths were reported from Kurnool and Vizianagaram.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 in India COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp