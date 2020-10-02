Five superspeciality hospitals to come up in Integrated Tribal Development Authority areas

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, along with people’s representatives, inspected the land identified for the construction of a superspeciality hospital at Inamukkala village in Dornala mandal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said Rs 1,078 crore was allocated to Prakasam district for provision of quality medical services to people. The superspeciality hospital will be set up at Inamukkala village under the Srisailam Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) limits at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

Five superspeciality hospitals will come up in the limits of ITDAs in the State to provide quality medical services to tribal people. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally lay the foundation for the five superspecialty hospitals at a programme to be held at Tadepalli on Friday, Nani said.

The government will also develop Ongole GGH (RIMS) at a cost of Rs 260 crore. A new medical college will be set up at Markapur at a cost of Rs 500 crore, he added.MLA K Nagarjuna Reddy, District Collector P Bhaskar, Joint Collector Chetan, DMHO Padmavathi and other officials were also present on the occasion.