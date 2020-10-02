STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five superspeciality hospitals to come up in Integrated Tribal Development Authority areas

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally lay the foundation for the five superspecialty hospitals at a programme to be held at Tadepalli on Friday, Nani said.

Published: 02nd October 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, along with Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, inspects facilities at the KGH in Vizag.

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, along with Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, inspects facilities at the KGH in Vizag. (Photo | G satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, along with people’s representatives, inspected the land identified for the construction of a superspeciality hospital at Inamukkala village in Dornala mandal on Thursday.  

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said Rs 1,078 crore was allocated to Prakasam district for provision of quality medical services to people. The superspeciality hospital will be set up at Inamukkala village under the Srisailam Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) limits at a cost of Rs 50 crore. 

Five superspeciality hospitals will come up in the limits of ITDAs in the State to provide quality medical services to tribal people. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally lay the foundation for the five superspecialty hospitals at a programme to be held at Tadepalli on Friday, Nani said.

The government will also develop Ongole GGH (RIMS) at a cost of Rs 260 crore. A new medical college will be set up at Markapur at a cost of Rs 500 crore, he added.MLA K Nagarjuna Reddy, District Collector P Bhaskar, Joint Collector Chetan, DMHO Padmavathi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ITDA
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp