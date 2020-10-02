STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

More posts for SC, ST, BCs in TDP women’s wing

The party has taken special care to balance the caste and regional equations to fill 50 posts, majority of them were filled with SC, BC, ST and OC women.

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice AK Mittal administered the oath of office by Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhawan.

 Of the total 50 posts, over 21 posts were given to BC women, who got 10 president and 11 general secretary posts. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After making Dalit leader and former MLA Vangalapudi Anitha the president of State Telugu Mahila, the women wing of the party, the TDP accommodated more women from the backward and weaker sections in the party leadership positions. The Opposition party on Thursday announced Telugu Mahila presidents and general secretaries for 25 parliamentary constituencies.

The party has taken special care to balance the caste and regional equations to fill 50 posts, majority of them were filled with SC, BC, ST and OC women. Of the total 50 posts, over 21 posts were given to BC women, who got 10 president and 11 general secretary posts. While Vangalapudi Anitha has already taken over as Telugu Mahila State president, eight more SC women were given general secretary posts. The TDP has given one president and one general secretary post to the ST women. For OC women, about 14 president and 5 general secretary posts were allotted.

Party sources said that as per the directions of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, priority was given to the youth. A 30-year-old woman was one among those selected for Telugu Mahila Parliamentary Constituency president posts.Also, a 29-year-old woman was among those selected for Parliamentary Constituency general secretary posts. The total committee was filled with women in the age group of 20 to 60 years.

Vangalapudi Anitha announced the names of Telugu Mahila office-bearers. Names of the office-bearers of some of the parliamentary constituencies are Eluru parliament segment — Chintala Venkataramana  (president) Unnamatala Sunitha general secretary; Machilipatnam — Talaseela Swarnalatha,  P Krishna Kumari;  Vijayawada — Chennupati Usharani , Krishna Kumari; Guntur— Annabathuni Jayalakshmi, Rizwana; Narasaraopet— Dasari Udayasri, Gangineni Leelavathi; Bapatla -- Chandavolu Prudhvi Latha, Pallam Sarojini; Ongole — Ravuri Padmaja (president), Aruna Reddy (general secretary). 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP SC ST OBC Women in Politics
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp