More posts for SC, ST, BCs in TDP women’s wing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After making Dalit leader and former MLA Vangalapudi Anitha the president of State Telugu Mahila, the women wing of the party, the TDP accommodated more women from the backward and weaker sections in the party leadership positions. The Opposition party on Thursday announced Telugu Mahila presidents and general secretaries for 25 parliamentary constituencies.

The party has taken special care to balance the caste and regional equations to fill 50 posts, majority of them were filled with SC, BC, ST and OC women. Of the total 50 posts, over 21 posts were given to BC women, who got 10 president and 11 general secretary posts. While Vangalapudi Anitha has already taken over as Telugu Mahila State president, eight more SC women were given general secretary posts. The TDP has given one president and one general secretary post to the ST women. For OC women, about 14 president and 5 general secretary posts were allotted.

Party sources said that as per the directions of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, priority was given to the youth. A 30-year-old woman was one among those selected for Telugu Mahila Parliamentary Constituency president posts.Also, a 29-year-old woman was among those selected for Parliamentary Constituency general secretary posts. The total committee was filled with women in the age group of 20 to 60 years.

Vangalapudi Anitha announced the names of Telugu Mahila office-bearers. Names of the office-bearers of some of the parliamentary constituencies are Eluru parliament segment — Chintala Venkataramana (president) Unnamatala Sunitha general secretary; Machilipatnam — Talaseela Swarnalatha, P Krishna Kumari; Vijayawada — Chennupati Usharani , Krishna Kumari; Guntur— Annabathuni Jayalakshmi, Rizwana; Narasaraopet— Dasari Udayasri, Gangineni Leelavathi; Bapatla -- Chandavolu Prudhvi Latha, Pallam Sarojini; Ongole — Ravuri Padmaja (president), Aruna Reddy (general secretary).