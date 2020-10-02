Prices of vegetables go north in Nellore as imports fall by 40 tonnes

D Surendra Kumar By

NELLORE: The prices of vegetables have increased across the district as their imports from various parts of the country to the Nellore market have decreased by half from 80 tonnes. Prices of carrot, capsicum, cabbage, cauliflower and other varieties of vegetables, which are imported from other parts of the country, have increased and even locally-grown varieties are also not accessible to people.

Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market. No vegetable is available below Rs 40 per kg. French beans are now being sold at Rs 70 per kg (Rs 50 per kg earlier). Raw mangoes are being sold at Rs 20 to Rs 30 each (a hike of Rs 10 to Rs 15). Brinjal price has increased to Rs 50 per kg from Rs 30 per kg, while prices of carrots have shot up from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 70 per kg. Potatoes, which were going at Rs 20 per kg earlier, are being sold at Rs 45 per kg now.

Raw banana prices increased by Rs 15 a pair, while cluster beans, which were available last week at Rs 20 per kg, are being sold at Rs 50 per kg. Prices of cabbage have increased to Rs 40 per kg from Rs 25, while prices of tomatoes have increased to Rs 50 per kg from Rs 30. Farmers said crops were damaged due to heavy rains and they are forced to sell them at reasonable prices keeping in view of the cultivation difficulties.

Meanwhile, the prices of eggs and chicken are also creating an additional burden on the people. The price of an egg has increased by Rs 2 in the open market in the past 10 days. Nellore Agriculture Market committee secretary Ramanjaneyulu said that imports from various parts of the country to the market have decreased.

“Crop inundated due to heavy rains is the main reason for the rise in prices of vegetables. Stern action would be taken against vendors if they violate guidelines and sell vegetables at higher prices than those fixed by the market committee,” he added.