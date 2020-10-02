Sanchaita Gajapati Raju refutes charges against MANSAS Trust

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: MANSAS Trust chairperson Sanchaita Gajapati Raju has said there was not an iota of truth in the reports that MANSAS institutions were being privatised. In a press statement issue here on Thursday, she maintained that she was only implementing reforms initiated by the trust board earlier.

The reforms have assumed significance in view of the new education policy of the Centre.

Sanchaita said she was shocked that former minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju stooped to such a low level to spread fake news about the status of MR Autonomous College. She said that he must have “forgotten” that it was always a private autonomous college and remains a private autonomous college till this day. And will remain so in the future, she added.

Meanwhile, Ashok Gajapati Raju said MANSAS activities should be above politics.

“MANSAS Trust neither belong to the family nor is it private. It has lands and fixed deposits worth Rs 125 crore, so there is no problem in paying salaries to employees,” he said adding that the government’s intervention in MANSAS affairs was not correct.