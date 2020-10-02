STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Show gratitude, clap for Andhra's village, ward volunteers

Village/ward secretariats system initiated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought revolutionary changes in the administration and got applause from the Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary.

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As an year is completed on Friday after the establishment of village/ward secretariats in the state, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has appealed to the people to show their gratitude towards the services of village/ward volunteers and staff of secretariats by clapping outside their residences at 7 pm on Friday.

The minister said that the village/ward secretariats system initiated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought revolutionary changes in the administration and got applause from the Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary. It has now become a lesson in the UPSC training centre, the minister claimed. 

He observed that the intention of the government to deliver its services at the doorstep of people was realised with the launching of the system. It has reduced the unemployment problem to some extent as the government facilitated jobs to around 4 lakh people  — 1.26 lakh in the secretariats and 2.6 lakh as volunteers, he said.  

