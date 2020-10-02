Trust board member resigns after seizure of 280 liquor bottles from car

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Jaggayyapeta police seized a car belonging to one Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) Trust Board member for transporting non-duty paid liquor (NDPL), Chukka Venkata Naga Varalakshmi submitted her resignation on Thursday, owning moral responsibility for the incident.

Jaggayyapeta police seized 280 liquor bottles from her car on Wednesday and filed a case.

In her letter to Trust Board chairman Paila Sominaidu and EO MV Suresh Babu, Varalakshmi said she was no way connected and claimed that her car driver Shiva might have indulged in liquor smuggling.

However, the SEB sleuths found that her son Ch Surya Prakash Gupta was the mastermind behind the smuggling.