Unlock 5: Reopening of schools in Andhra Pradesh before November 2 unlikely

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the Centre allowed States to reopen schools and colleges from October 15 in a graded manner as part of the Unlock 5.0 guidelines, the Andhra Pradesh government has not changed its decision taken on reopening of schools.

“We will go ahead with our decision to close the schools till November 2. There is no change in our plan,” Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh told The New Indian Express.

When asked about the preparedness of the state to reopen schools, he recently said all the arrangements were made and regular classes could be started immediately.

Explaining his stand, Suresh said, “Though the Centre has allowed States to reopen the schools, there is a condition that the students should attend classes only if they have their parents’ or guardian’s consent. As winter is approaching fast, we do not think parents will be willing to send their children to school as there are chances of spurt in Covid-19 cases. Senior students are already allowed to attend classes to get their doubt clarified by teachers.”

He further said that the Education Department is holding discussions on how can the schools be restarted without exposing the students to Covid.

“The biggest problem right now is imparting education to the children belonging to the ‘no technology’ category. Apart from launching a scheme to give a smartphone to each household, there is no other option. This is the main reason for wanting to reopen schools. We are trying to come up with some solution soon,” he said.

ALSO WATCH: