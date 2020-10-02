Volunteer in Andhra village misplaces cash, stages robbery drama

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A village volunteer, who claimed before the police that he was attacked and the Rs 43,500 cash he was carrying for distribution among pensioners was stolen, was dismissed after his claims proved wrong.

​District Collector Gandham Chandrudu issued orders to Municipal Commissioner Nagarjuna to dismiss the village volunteer immediately.

Addressing the media, Madakasira CI Rajendra Prasad said Eerappa, the volunteer attached to Sivapuram village secretariat in Madakasira municipality, filed a police complaint stating that on Wednesday evening, he was waylaid by some unidentified persons, who stole the cash after throwing chilli powder on his face.

“He had misplaced the cash and to avoid getting into trouble, he staged the robbery drama,” the CI said.

A case has been registered.