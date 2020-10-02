STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Will Ganta Srinivasa Rao be fifth TDP MLA to back YSRC government?

Meanwhile, former minister Galla Aruna Kumari reportedly resigned from the TDP politburo citing personal reasons.

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Former AP HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Speculation is rife that former Minister and Visakhapatnam North TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao along with his son may call on Chief Minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy soon to extend his support to the government.

Though rumours regarding Ganta’s gravitation towards the ruling party did the rounds several occasions in the past, sources said the former minister, known for changing political platforms time-to-time, got clearance from the YSRC leadership this time. He is likely to meet the Chief Minister on October 3.

If the speculation of Ganta coming closer to the ruling party becomes true, he will be the fifth MLA to leave the TDP bandwagon. Earlier, four MLAs from the Opposition  — Vallabhaneni Vamsi (Gannavaram), Maddali Giridhara Rao  (Guntur West), Karanam Balaram (Chirala) and Vasupalli Ganesh (Visakhapatnam South) — met the Chief Minister, extending their support to the YSRC government. Though they have not joined the YSRC, they are openly criticising TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, while hailing the leadership of Jagan.

Though the TDP suffered its worst debacle in the 2019 elections by winning just 23 MLA seats, it won all the four Assembly constituencies in Visakhapatnam. However, one of the four MLAs (Vasupalli Ganesh) recently supported the YSRC government and Ganta is likely to be the second one from the port city to desert the TDP. Sources said that another MLA from Vizag is also in touch with the YSRC leadership.

When asked about the speculation of Ganta deserting the TDP, a senior TDP leader said the former minister has not been associated with the party for a long time. Meanwhile, former minister Galla Aruna Kumari reportedly resigned from the TDP politburo citing personal reasons.

MLAs who ‘left’ TDP

Vallabhaneni Vamsi (Gannavaram), Maddali Giridhar (Guntur West), Karanam Balaram (Chirala) and Vasupalli Ganesh (Visakhapatnam South) 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Ganta Srinivasa Rao
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp