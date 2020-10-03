STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Harichandan pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Harichandan called upon the people to take a pledge to dedicate themselves to the principles of truth and non-violence by following in the footsteps of the Father of the Nation.

Published: 03rd October 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy garlands photos of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, on his 151 birth anniversary, and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

In his message, the Governor said, “Gandhiji’s supreme sacrifice for the nation, his immortal spirit and imperishable teachings will always guide us as a nation and his teachings have always been an inspiration to the world leaders”.    

He said during the freedom struggle, Mahatma Gandhi demanded the British to ‘Quit India’ and gave a call to the people of the country to join the Non-Cooperation Movement. In response to the call given by the Mahatma, thousands of people came onto the streets and revolted against the British rule. 

Harichandan called upon the people to take a pledge to dedicate themselves to the principles of truth and non-violence by following in the footsteps of the Father of the Nation. The Chief Minister said, “Remembering the great leader who liberated and shaped our nation by propounding his ideals of Satya and Ahimsa. On this day last year, we invigorated Gandhi’s ideas of Grama Swaraj with the establishment of Grama Sachivalayam, to make our villages self-reliant and bring non-corrupt governance to people’s doorsteps.” 

Meanwhile, expressing concern over Andhra Pradesh emerging top in incidents of atrocities against Dalits, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that caste-based politics and suppression of Dalits should be opposed and resisted with the non-violent ideals of Gandhiji.

The real tribute to Gandhiji is to achieve equality and fraternity, for which he laid down his life, he said. Naidu lauded Mahatma for practising what he preached. 

Swachh awards  

The Panchayat Raj department bagged three awards announced by the Centre as part of the Swachh Bharat Diwas on Friday. The State got second rank in Swachh Sundar Samudayik Shauchalaya category and third rank in Sunudayik Shauchalaya Abhiyan category and Gandagi Mukt cateogry.

