Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's father-in-law passes away

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noted doctor EC Gangi Reddy passed away on Saturday in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment for illness.

The 72-year-old was the father-in-law of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Popularly known as the people's doctor in Pulivenudla, Gangi Reddy has been ill for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

His body is being brought to Pulivendula.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharathi Reddy will be leaving for Pulivendula.