Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's father-in-law passes away
Popularly known as the people's doctor in Pulivenudla, Gangi Reddy has been ill for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.
Published: 03rd October 2020 11:03 AM | Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 11:03 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Noted doctor EC Gangi Reddy passed away on Saturday in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment for illness.
The 72-year-old was the father-in-law of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
His body is being brought to Pulivendula.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharathi Reddy will be leaving for Pulivendula.