Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy gives out forest rights pattas to tribals

Over the next month, about 1.53 lakh tribals will get pattas for three lakh acres. They will also get the first two installments of input subsidy worth Rs 13,500 under YSR Rythu Bharosa.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy applauds ward and village secreta-riat employees and volunteers in Tadepalli on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday distributed Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) pattas to tribal beneficiaries in the State.

“An action plan is being drafted to develop that land,” the Chief Minister said, adding that greenery and empowerment of tribals should go hand in hand.Jagan later laid the foundation stone for the Tribal Medical College at Paderu in Visakhapatnam district, Tribal Engineering College at Kurupam in Vizianagaram district, multi-speciality hospitals in Seethampeta, Parvatipuram, Rampachodavaram, Buttayayagudem and Dornala ITDAs, to be built at a cost of Rs 500 crore, Rs 153 crore and Rs 2,246.30 crore respectively.

Reiterating his government’s dedication to the welfare of tribals, he said his father and former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy aspired for the upliftment of tribals, who constitute six per cent of the State’s population.“Today, as his son, I am distributing 3.12 lakh acres to 1.53 lakh tribal families. A minimum of 2 acres is being allotted to each needy family,” he said, and exuded confidence that this will help in the economic empowerment of tribals.

To ensure there are no disputes regarding the land being given, boundaries and ridges of RoFR land were drawn through a digital survey, before allocating them to tribals, Jagan said.He added that unlike those who make promises in their manifestos and forget them after the elections, the YSRC, came out with a two-page manifesto and is treating it as the Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran. Every promise in the manifesto is being fulfilled, he said.

Jagan addd that he felt sad seeing how the previous TDP government neglected tribals; none of them was made a minister, and no tribal advisory council was set up till the elections. “However, there is a change in how tribals are treated today. Fifty per cent quota for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities in nominated posts has benefited them. Separate commissions for SCs and STs, pending approval, will strive for the upliftment of tribals.”

Some of the steps taken to help tribals are providing nutritious food under YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus for pregnant women, lactating mothers and toddlers in tribal areas, supplying free power up to 200 units to five lakh tribals, upgrading 146 tandas with over 500 people as village panchayats, Jagan said.

“Grama swaraj, Mahatma Gandhi’s dream, is seen to be mainly limited books and speeches, but with God’s grace and your cooperation, the YSRC government is able to show what grama swaraj actually means,” he said, and highlighted the implementation of the village secretariat and village volunteers system, introduced a year ago.

Hailing the services rendered by village secretariat staff and village volunteers to beneficiaries in an unbiased manner, living up to the true meaning of grama swaraj, Jagan on Friday said people must clap at 7 pm to show their appreciation for village volunteers and village secretariats staff.Later, he interacted with beneficiaries from different districts through videoconference. He also inspected the models for the proposed tribal medical college and multi-speciality hospitals. Ministers, officials and others were present on the occasion.

Better med facilities
“We are not only improving infrastructure at government hospitals under Nadu-Nedu, but also starting tribal medical colleges and multi-speciality hospitals in tribal areas,” Jagan said

