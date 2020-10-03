STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh eligible for Rs 2,525 crore Open Market Borrowings

Besides AP and UP, Telangana was permitted to borrow Rs 2,508 crore, Karnataka Rs 4,509 crore, Goa Rs 223 crore, and Tripura Rs 148 crore for PDS reforms.

Published: 03rd October 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After topping the country in undertaking ‘Ease of Doing Business’ (EoDB) reforms, Andhra Pradesh has become eligible to raise an additional Rs 2,525 crore through Open Market Borrowings (OMBs).

This is the second time the State has been given such permission.

It was earlier permitted to draw Rs 2,525 crore for reforms in the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The Ministry of Finance on Friday granted additional borrowing permission to Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh to the tune of Rs 7,106 crore.

While UP became eligible to raise an amount of Rs 4,851 crore through OMBs for completing the reform process in PDS to implement the One Nation One Ration Card System, AP was permitted to borrow Rs 2,525 crore to undertake reforms in EoDB.

Besides AP and UP, Telangana was permitted to borrow Rs 2,508 crore, Karnataka Rs 4,509 crore, Goa Rs 223 crore, and Tripura Rs 148 crore for PDS reforms.

To incentivise the implementation of district-level and licensing reforms for EoDB, a borrowing facility of 0.25 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has been allowed to States on the recommendation of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre allowed an additional borrowing limit of up to 2 per cent of GSDP to the States for the year 2020-21. This made an amount up to Rs 4,27,302 crore available to the States.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Ease of Doing Business
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp