‘Andhra Pradesh will be made liquor-free by 2024’: Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy

Deputy Chief Minister (Excise and Commercial Taxes) K Narayana Swamy has said Andhra Pradesh will be made a liquor-free State by 2024 by implementing total prohibition in a phased manner. 

Published: 03rd October 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and others receive CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tirupati airport on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of the short film contest on ‘Liquor Impact - Phase-wise liquor ban in AP’ at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir in the city on Friday, he said a campaign will be taken up in a big way on social media to promote awareness among people about the ill-effects of liquor consumption. 

The short film competition was organised by the Andhra Pradesh Madyavimochana Prachara Committee to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

Of the total 428 entries received for the contest, 15 short films were selected for the first, second and third prizes (five in each category). Short films ‘Vyasanam’, ‘Matthu Vadalara’, ‘Vundhile Manchi Kalam Mundu Munduna’, ‘Drunk and Drive’ and ‘O Seenugadi Katha’ won the first prize in the competition. Later, cash prizes were awarded to the winners of the short film contest. 

Andhra Pradesh Madyavimochana Prachara Committee Chairman V Lakshmana Reddy, Minister for Home Mekathoti Sucharitha, District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam, short film competition jury members and others were present on the occasion.

