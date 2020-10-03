Botcha says reforms in town planning across Andhra Pradesh will ensure accountability

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that the reforms brought in the town planning department, and amendments made to the building regulations will enable transparency in public services, besides bringing them to the doorstep of people. He added that to curb corruption at all levels, all the services will be processed online.

In a statement here on Friday, the minister said that reforms in town planning wings of all urban development authorities and urban local bodies will help bring accountability.

He added that building regulations were also relaxed after consultations with all stakeholders to encourage the construction sector.

The Transferrable Development Rights (TDRs) bonds will be used for projects taken up for public purpose such as roads, housing for the poor, sewage, education and public health. For such projects, 400 per cent TDRs can be used, according to the government’s latest decision, Botcha added.

“Earlier, the TDR bonds were also used to adjust the fees for various permits related to the buildings. Now, the bonds can’t be used for fees adjustment. Furthermore, the entire TDR bond issuance and transaction system has been made online. Even the additional floors or setback adjustment can be done using TDRs only if they conform to the fire safety norms,” the minister explained.

He said that the City Level Infrastructure Impact Fee was reduced by more than 50 per cent and a provision to pay it in six equated instalments in three years was also provided.

The online portals of town planning will be integrated with the sub-registrar offices so that the records can be examined without the presence of municipal officials.