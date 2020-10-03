STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eight kids, four women fall ill in Andhra after eating sweets brought by visitor

One kid is in a serious condition. VR Puram police took the sweet shop owner into custody for questioning. He told police that he bought the sweets from another trader. Police are tracing him.

Published: 03rd October 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

The family distributed the sweets to their near and dear and soon after, 12 of them complained of vomiting and nausea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least 12 people, including eight children and four women, fell ill after consuming sweets purchased by a visitor to VR Puram village in East Godavari district late on Friday evening.

One child, whose condition turned serious, was shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Telangana for treatment.

According to information reaching here, a man identified as Dubaiah visited his relative's house in VR Puram. On the way, he bought 'Gavvalu' (a local variety of sweet) from Rekhapalli village.

The family distributed the sweets to their near and dear and soon after, 12 of them complained of vomiting and nausea.

They were immediately shifted to the local PHC and as the condition of one child was serious, he was shifted to Bhadrachalam PHC in Telangana, the local tahsildar Sridhar told The New Indian Express.

VR Puram police took the sweet shop owner into custody for questioning. The shop owner T Ramachandra Rao told police that he bought the sweets from another trader. Police are tracing him.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
East Godavari Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp