Eight kids, four women fall ill in Andhra after eating sweets brought by visitor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least 12 people, including eight children and four women, fell ill after consuming sweets purchased by a visitor to VR Puram village in East Godavari district late on Friday evening.

One child, whose condition turned serious, was shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Telangana for treatment.

According to information reaching here, a man identified as Dubaiah visited his relative's house in VR Puram. On the way, he bought 'Gavvalu' (a local variety of sweet) from Rekhapalli village.

The family distributed the sweets to their near and dear and soon after, 12 of them complained of vomiting and nausea.

They were immediately shifted to the local PHC and as the condition of one child was serious, he was shifted to Bhadrachalam PHC in Telangana, the local tahsildar Sridhar told The New Indian Express.

VR Puram police took the sweet shop owner into custody for questioning. The shop owner T Ramachandra Rao told police that he bought the sweets from another trader. Police are tracing him.