Inflows to Krishna basin declines

VIJAYAWADA: The irrigation officials continued to discharge over 2.7 lakh surplus floodwater from Prakasam Barrage as the inflows increased on Friday.

The inflow trend was falling in other reservoirs in Krishna basin such as Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala.

While the inflow to Prakasam Barrage was about 2.5 lakh cusecs at 10 am, it increased to 2.56 lakh by 11 am, 2.78 lakh by 2 pm and 2.8 lakh cusecs at 9 pm.

With water reaching from tributaries in addition to the release from Pulichintala, the officials discharged about 2.71 lakh cusecs of surplus water at 9 pm. About 9,700 cusecs of water was diverted via canals to Krishna delta.

Srisailam reservoir recorded an inflow of 1.7 lakh cusecs at 9 pm and its outflow was also 1.7 lakh. It has 213.35 TMC of water at 884.61 feet as against its full reservoir level capacity of 215.81 TMC at 885 feet. Nagarjuna Sagar at 6 pm was getting an inflow of 1.35 lakh cusecs and its outflow was also the same. As against its FRL capacity of 312.05 TMC at 590 feet, Nagarjuna Sagar has 309.95 TMC at 589.3 feet.

Pulichintala project’s inflow at 6 pm stood at 1.23 lakh cusecs and its outflow was 1.23 lakh cusecs. It has 44.53 TMC of water as against its FRL capacity of 45.77 TMC.