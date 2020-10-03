Many Opposition MLAs want to join YSRC: Vijayasai Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MP Vijaysai Reddy on Friday said attracted by the policies and good governance of the YSRC government, many Opposition MLAs wanted to join the ruling party. Some proposals have been made and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take a decision, he said.

However, as per the party policy, the MLAs will have to resign from their posts before joining the party. Vijayasai said some MLAs want to support the party as they were impressed with the YSRC government programmes. He said Jagan will take a decision in selective cases in accordance with the party ideology.

Addressing media persons after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi here, the YSRC MP said Gandhiji was a great leader and his ideologies were most relevant to all countries even today.

Jagan, following in Gandhiji’s footsteps, is implemented several electoral promises for the welfare of the poor, he said.

He alleged that false cases were filed against Jagan Mohan Reddy by the Congress. There were no genuine cases against Jagan, he claimed.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, who recently announced his support to the YSRC government, said Jagan Mohan Reddy was spending every paisa in the State budget for the poor.

He said the Chief Minister had spent Rs 59,000 crore on welfare programmes in the past 16 months. Stating that the Opposition party should play a constructive role, Ganesh Kumar said that the TDP was obstructing various programmes of the government. Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana was present.