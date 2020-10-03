STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NREDCAP to focus on transmission system 

Reddy has written a letter to APTRANSCO recently requesting that the studies be taken up to take forward the proposed projects. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With major developers showing interest to establish renewable energy plants under AP Renewable Energy Export Policy 2020, the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) Ltd, the nodal agency for the implementation of the policy, has expedited the process for establishment of transmission system to evacuate power from the envisaged plants. 

Following the suggestion from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the NREDCAP has requested APTRANSCO to conduct load flow studies in Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts to identify spare transmission capacity for considering the proposals under the export policy.

The NREDCAP has identified five locations — Kolimigundla (Kurnool), Puttaparthi, Kalyanadurgam and Kadiri (Anantapur), and Badvel and Kalasapadu (Kadapa) — for the establishment of Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks with an aggregate capacity of 4,000-5,000 MW. 

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Ltd and NTPC Ltd have consented to promote the projects in the above areas, and the SECI has also expressed interest to develop wind power projects in Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool districts. 

For the evacuation of power from the proposed projects, the state energy department has requested the CEA to expedite the establishment of transmission system. As a response, the authority has written a letter to the State officials last month, communicating that Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) have planned to develop interstate transmission system of 4,500 MW in Kurnool district and 3,500 MW in Anantapur district.

“The CEA suggested that load flow studies be taken up to identify interstate system strengthening, if required, for integration of renewable energy capacity within the State. As per the provisions of our export policy, power can be exported to other States by connecting the plants to Central Transmission Utilities (CTUs). Considering the interest shown by SECI and other developers to set up renewable energy plants, particularly wind power plants, load flow studies have been requested to be taken up,” vice-chairman and managing director of NREDCAP S Ramana Reddy told TNIE. 

