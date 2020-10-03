STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prakasam district police's SWAT team holds anti-terror exercise

Published: 03rd October 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal giving instructions to SWAT commandos at a firing range in Chimakurthy on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal giving instructions to SWAT commandos at a firing range in Chimakurthy on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Amid rising security concerns in India,  -- Prakasam district police SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team -- conducted a mock drill on Friday.

The SWAT team, which was formed, trained and deployed entirely within the district for urban warfare and high-risk operations, displayed the new tactics and strategies during the mock drill or the anti-terror exercise.

The team continued to be on duty even during the coronavirus outbreak.

“In recent times, the communal sentiments have been rising in the State and communal politics seems to be making their entry into the State. Earlier, the NIA (National Investigation Team) arrested ISIS terrorists in our neighbouring States -- Tamil Nadu and Kerala -- and caught the masterminds of the serial bomb blasts in Hyderabad.

"In 2013, one terrorist got nabbed in Tirupati. In view of all these trends and issues, SWAT team’s preparedness, practice, and its tactics were reviewed,” said Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal.

As part of this review, Siddharth Kaushal has strengthened the Special Branch-II staff and Intelligence system to perform operations. 

The SWAT team was given key instructions on various situations such as hijack, attacks on religious structures and bomb detection and disposal. 

The SWAT Commandos recently underwent training in the defence technique Krav Maga, the world-class martial art, in Hyderabad.

