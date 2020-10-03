Srisailam power plant to resume operations soon

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL : Authorities are prepared to resume electricity generation at the Srisailam Left Bank Hydroelectric Power Station (SLBHP). After nine employees were killed in a major fire accident that took place an underground powerhouse in the power station on August 20, units four and six were damaged. There were a total of six units in the power station.

Although authorities prepared units one and two for electricity generation, a trial run was conducted only for the second unit on Friday. The turbine spin was carried out at a speed of 100 RCM for about half an hour without any interruption. The plant is now ready to resume operations soon.