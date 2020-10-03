TDP leader cries foul after 'encroaching' structure owned by him is demolished in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed at the residence of former Mayor and former Visakhapatnam MP Sabbam Hari as Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) personnel demolished the toilet constructed adjacent to his building as it was allegedly built on encroached land. Hari took exception to the demolition without any prior notice.

The former MP, who is now in the opposition TDP, said the officials were not willing to give the reasons for the demolition in writing. Stating that the government cannot stifle his voice by such acts, he said the details of his property are in the public domain and there was nothing to hide. "I know how to get things sorted out and you (GVMC officials) will repent for resorting to demolition," he warned the officials who went for the demolition.

However, a GVMC planning official said Sabbam Hari encroached on 12 feet of government land and hence the structure was removed. The official also added that there was no truth in Hari's charge that notice was not served on him. In fact, notice was issued and since there was no response to the notice, they removed the illegal structure and took possession of the land, he said.

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu cried foul over the demolition and alleged 'vendetta politics' by the ruling party.

Meanwhile, GVMC commissioner G Srijana in a statement said residents of APSEB colony submitted a representation on September 5 stating that part of a park site was encroached long back and requested to remove the encroachment. During verification of the building abutting the park, it was found that the building on the western side of the APSEB park belongs to Sabbam Hari and he obtained building permission for construction of RCC residential building with ground and first floor over 592.93 sq.mts.

However, it was noticed that Sabbam Hari encroached the park site to an extent of 212 sq yds and a notice was issued to the former MP on Friday (October 2) to remove the encroachment and restrict the building and premises as per the approved plan.

"Since the securityman did not allow us inside to serve the notice and the building owner refused to take it, the notice was pasted on the wall of the building and recorded accordingly. Since the building owner has not complied with the notice given, demolition was taken up on Saturday with the help of police. The encroached land was taken into possession of GVMC and fencing laid around it," she said.