CPDCL uses electric cars on experimental basis in Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The APCPDCL has decided to use eco-friendly electric cars on an experimental basis. As per the decision, the power utility has brought 10+1 (11) electric cars of Mahindra and Tata automobile companies and allotted them to those officials who are supposed to travel around 100 km daily in Ongole Circle. The CPDCL has set up charging stations for electric cars at the concerned DE office premises.

The CPDCL officials have expressed satisfaction over initial results as electric cars cause no air pollution and the maintenance cost is also less compared to vehicles run on fossil fuels.

The CPDCL brought these electric cars through the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) and it is taking care of these vehicles maintenance and servicing issues. At present, the electric cars are being used by CPDCL Executive Engineers of Ongole, Addanki, Chirala and Kandukur, DE Technical, and ADEs of Ongole, Chirala, Addanki and Kandukur.

Earlier, the officials used to rent cars to go to places on official duty. Now, the CPDCL is paying Rs 26,000 per month as the rent to these vehicles to the EESL. It costs around Rs 7 per unit for charging and to travel 100 km, it costs around Rs 115 only.