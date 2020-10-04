STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CPDCL uses electric cars on experimental basis in Ongole

The CPDCL officials have expressed satisfaction over initial results as electric cars cause no air pollution and the maintenance cost is also less compared to vehicles run on fossil fuels.  

Published: 04th October 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The APCPDCL has decided to use eco-friendly electric cars on an experimental basis. As per the decision, the power utility has brought 10+1 (11)  electric cars of Mahindra and Tata automobile companies and allotted them to those officials who are supposed to travel around 100 km daily in Ongole Circle. The CPDCL has set up charging stations for electric cars at the concerned DE office premises.

The CPDCL officials have expressed satisfaction over initial results as electric cars cause no air pollution and the maintenance cost is also less compared to vehicles run on fossil fuels.  

The CPDCL brought these electric cars through the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) and it is taking care of these vehicles maintenance and servicing issues. At present, the electric cars are being used by CPDCL Executive Engineers of Ongole, Addanki, Chirala and Kandukur, DE Technical, and ADEs of Ongole, Chirala, Addanki and Kandukur.

Earlier, the officials used to rent cars to go to places on official duty. Now,  the CPDCL is paying Rs 26,000 per month as the rent to these vehicles to the EESL. It costs around Rs 7 per unit for charging and to travel 100 km, it costs around Rs 115 only. 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPDCL APCPDCL electric cars Ongole
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp