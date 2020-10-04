Four youngsters feared drowned in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four people aged between 18 and 25 years, including two brothers, are feared to have drowned in the Krishna river at Royyur village of Thotlavallur mandal on Saturday. According to the Thotlavallur police, five youngsters from Vaikuntapuram village of Kankipadu mandal went to the river around 4 pm for fishing.

But with the river swollen due to the release of water from upstream, they got washed away, and only one of them was able to swim to the shore. Officials of the police and fire departments later fished out one body from the river. “A search is on for the three missing youngsters,” the police said.