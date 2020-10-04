Hearing into Jagan’s disproportionate assets case to resume soon in special CBI court

R Rajashekar Rao By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The alleged disproportionate assets case of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon come up for hearing before the Special CBI Court, Hyderabad following the directions issued by the Telangana High Court on Saturday.

Besides Jagan, several others including YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who is now the Education Minister of Telangana, and several senior IAS officers and industrialists are involved in the assets case.

The case was last heard in February this year.

Apart from the special court for MPs and MLAs, cases against legislators are pending before the Special CBI Court in Telangana.

In February this year, the CBI filed a counter affidavit before the Telangana High Court dealing with 11 petitions filed by Jagan seeking to quash the order of the Special CBI Court, to dispense with his personal appearance before the trial court and to allow his advocate to appear on his behalf during hearing of criminal proceedings initiated against him on Fridays.

When Jagan’s counsel urged for passing specific orders regarding his appearance before the trial court, the Court suggested the counsel to inform the CBI court about the high court case which was posted to April 9 this year for final hearing.

Pursuant to the Supreme Court recent order in Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and others vs Union of India and others case, the Telangana High Court issued orders on Saturday directing the Metropolitan sessions judge at Hyderabad, special judge for trial of cases against MPs and MLAs, special judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act for speedy trial of cases of embezzlement of scholarship amounts in Social Welfare Department at Hyderabad and Principal CBI Judge and Principal ACB Judge at Hyderabad to take up hearing of the cases pending before their courts against the MPs and MLAs on day to day basis.

The Apex Court asked all the High Courts in the country to provide the requisite details of pending cases involving sitting or former legislators, to hear the matter on a day to day basis and dispose of the same expeditiously, preferably within two months.