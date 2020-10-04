STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hearing into Jagan’s disproportionate assets case to resume soon in special CBI court

Besides Jagan, several others including YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, and several senior IAS officers and industrialists are involved in the assets case.

Published: 04th October 2020 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By R Rajashekar Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The alleged disproportionate assets case of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon come up for hearing before the Special CBI Court, Hyderabad following the directions issued by the Telangana High Court on Saturday.

Besides Jagan, several others including YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who is now the Education Minister of Telangana, and several senior IAS officers and industrialists are involved in the assets case.

The case was last heard in February this year.

Apart from the special court for MPs and MLAs, cases against legislators are pending before the Special CBI Court in Telangana.

In February this year, the CBI filed a counter affidavit before the Telangana High Court dealing with 11 petitions filed by Jagan seeking to quash the order of the Special CBI Court, to dispense with his personal appearance before the trial court and to allow his advocate to appear on his behalf during hearing of criminal proceedings initiated against him on Fridays.

When Jagan’s counsel urged for passing specific orders regarding his appearance before the trial court, the Court suggested the counsel to inform the CBI court about the high court case which was posted to April 9 this year for final hearing.

Pursuant to the Supreme Court recent order in Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and others vs Union of India and others case, the Telangana High Court issued orders on Saturday directing the Metropolitan sessions judge at Hyderabad, special judge for trial of cases against MPs and MLAs, special judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act for speedy trial of cases of embezzlement of scholarship amounts in Social Welfare Department at Hyderabad and Principal CBI Judge and Principal ACB Judge at Hyderabad to take up hearing of the cases pending before their courts against the MPs and MLAs on day to day basis.

The Apex Court asked all the High Courts in the country to provide the requisite details of pending cases involving sitting or former legislators, to hear the matter on a day to day basis and dispose of the same expeditiously, preferably within two months.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disproportionate assets case CBI Telangana High Court V Vijayasai Reddy Dharmana Prasada Rao P Sabitha Indra Reddy
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp