Naidu launches ‘AP fights corona’ website to help virus-hit people 

It was unfortunate that infections reached 1 lakh in East Godavari district alone. Young people were also succumbing to the virus, he said.

Published: 04th October 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 08:15 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched a website — http://apfightscorona.com — to help different sections of people fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Launching the website, Naidu said that the general public, who lost their work opportunities, who need medicines and who require ambulance services may seek help through the website. 

“The need for this forum was felt even more because of the failure of the State government in resolving the grievances of the people, which became clear as per the latest Covid-19 reports,” he said. Naidu termed it a matter of concern that coronavirus cases crossed 7 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh. It was unfortunate that infections reached 1 lakh in East Godavari district alone. Young people were also succumbing to the virus, he said.

According to the Oxford University report, the poor families in AP are struggling for even daily foodgrain for their survival. It was revealed that 99 per cent of families covered under midday meal scheme were not getting groceries for a single meal a day, he alleged. “Through the website, the TDP will begin an open forum from October 3. The citizens can share their experiences, requirements and problems arising out of the infections in their families. It will serve as a forum for getting help through mutual understanding and from volunteers.

Medical help, financial assistance, employment creation and field-level assistance to victims are possible through this interactive forum,’’ he said. The TDP will take details of people who need help and the same would be taken up with the respective agencies and departments for mitigating their suffering. In difficult times such as these, any small help will make a big difference in the lives of people. It was with this spirit the latest website was launched, he added. Naidu asserted that whenever the people face a crisis or problem, the TDP will stand by them. 

