Prakasam cops bid emotional farewell to sniper dog Scooby

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Police officials paid floral tributes to sniper dog Scooby, who died of ill-health, here on Saturday. The body of Scooby was taken in a rally from the District Police Office to District Police Training Centre via Kurnool Road, Mangamur Junction, and performed the funeral of the canine.

Officer on Special Duty K Chowdeshwari, AR DSP K Raghavendra, Special Branch Inspector V Suryanarayana, DCRB Inspector M Bhimanayak, Command Control Inspector R Rambabu, RIs, RSIs, bomb squad personnel and police personnel took part in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Siddharth Kaushal said that Scooby performed many crucial security duties including during Tirumala Brahmotsavams, the visit of the Vice-President of India to Tenali and PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam.

The SP said that the Prakasam district police were saddened by the demise of Scooby. The sniper dog worked in the bomb disposal squad in Prakasam district.