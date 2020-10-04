STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tax collection in 6 months dips by 31%, Sept figures give hope 

As against Rs 10,962 crore collected between July to September, 2019, the revenue collection stood at Rs 8,867 crore in the corresponding period this fiscal.

Published: 04th October 2020

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Even as the revenue collection fell short by 31.89 per cent in the first half of the financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period last fiscal (2019-2020), the second quarter has witnessed an increase in revenue.  As against Rs 10,962 crore collected between July to September, 2019, the revenue collection stood at Rs 8,867 crore in the corresponding period this fiscal.

While the revenue collection through the commercial taxes department fell short by 44.62 per cent in the first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal compared to the same period last fiscal, the increase in revenue in the second quarter helped in reducing the gap and the shortfall stood at  19.11 per cent, compared to the second quarter last fiscal. 

Overall, by the end of the first half of the financial year, the revenue collection fell short by 31.89 per cent, compared to the first half of the last fiscal. Owing to the COVID-induced lockdown, revenue collection in the first quarter (April to June) fell short by 44.62 per cent compared to the corresponding period last fiscal. 

However, following the revival of the economy in a phased manner, officials say, there was a growth in revenue collection, though it is less compared to the previous fiscal. While there was 34.79 per cent shortage in GST revenue in the first quarter, it was 3.4 per cent less in the second quarter compared to the corresponding period  last fiscal. Interestingly, there was 3.76 per cent growth in the revenue from petroleum products in the same period (second quarter). However, revenue on liquor fell short by 70.40 per cent.

What was seen as a ray of hope, the tax collection in September, 2020, stood just 2.295 per cent short compared to that in September, 2019. The officials say it as an indication of increasing revenue collection in the coming months. While Rs 3,159.31 crore revenue was collected in September 2019, it stood at Rs 3,097.04 crore in September, 2020.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief Commissioner (Commercial Taxes) Peeyush Kumar said that the revival of economy following the relaxation of lockdown norms and the State government putting money in the hands of people through various welfare schemes helped in restoration of economic activity, particularly in rural areas. He exuded hope that the revenue collection would increase in the coming months due to various festivals.

