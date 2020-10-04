Waltair Division forms business wing 

Sree Chandana M By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: To facilitate small and marginal business entities, Waltair Division has set up the Business Development Unit (BDU) and holds regular interactions with cargo movers and customers to address their needs, apart from offering various incentives and schemes.

The BDU has been set up in line with Indian Railways initiative—Service Market at Rail Terminals (SMART) to assist the customers in reaching out to their business opportunities and extend a helping hand to service providers, cargo aggregators and logistic suppliers.

The Waltair Division has implemented this scheme at 10 railway goods sheds, key areas where loading and unloading activity is carried out. According to a press release, the intended party could approach the nearest goods shed, located at Kantakapalli, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Bobbilli, Visakhapatnam in AP, Rayagada, Kakriguma, Jeypore in Odisha and at Jagdalpur, Bodearpur in Chhattisgarh— and enrol the details of the firm or the individual in the Freight Operations & Information System (FOIS) so that services could be made available to them.

Any customer can directly contact the service provider through the SMART system. The registration is a five-step process—go to your nearest freight terminals/goods shed, submit a duly signed service request letter, provision yourself for one or more services and authenticate through registered mobile number and email ID. The customers could also reach through Rail Sugam App and FOIS Web PortalCargo aggregators, logistic suppliers, business entities to utilise the opportunity.