STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Waltair Division forms business wing 

The Waltair Division has implemented this scheme at 10 railway goods sheds, key areas where loading and unloading activity is carried out.

Published: 04th October 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Sree Chandana M
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: To facilitate small and marginal business entities, Waltair Division has set up the Business Development Unit (BDU) and holds regular interactions with cargo movers and customers to address their needs, apart from offering various incentives and schemes. 

The BDU has been set up in line with Indian Railways initiative—Service Market at Rail Terminals (SMART) to assist the customers in reaching out to their business opportunities and extend a helping hand to service providers, cargo aggregators and logistic suppliers. 

The Waltair Division has implemented this scheme at 10 railway goods sheds, key areas where loading and unloading activity is carried out. According to a press release, the intended party could approach the nearest goods shed, located at Kantakapalli, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Bobbilli, Visakhapatnam in AP, Rayagada, Kakriguma, Jeypore in Odisha and at Jagdalpur, Bodearpur in Chhattisgarh— and enrol the details of the firm or the individual in the Freight Operations & Information System (FOIS) so that services could be made available to them. 

Any customer can directly contact the service provider through the SMART system. The registration is a five-step process—go to your nearest freight terminals/goods shed, submit a duly signed service request letter, provision yourself for one or more services and authenticate through registered mobile number and email ID. The customers could also reach through Rail Sugam App and FOIS Web PortalCargo aggregators, logistic suppliers, business entities to utilise the opportunity.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Waltair Division
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp